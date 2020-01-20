Global  

Trump Administration Seeks Rule To End 'Birth Tourism'

The administration reportedly wants to crack down on women traveling to the U.S. to give birth in order to gain U.S. citizenship for the child.
Trump administration to impose restrictions on ‘birth tourism’


Trump administration to impose visa restrictions on pregnant women

Anyone born in the US is considered a citizen under the Constitution, but the Trump administration is...
Independent - Published Also reported by •NPRReuterscbs4.comDenver PostSeattle TimesNYTimes.com



scubatsa31

Sara Allen Trump Administration Seeks Rule To End 'Birth Tourism' https://t.co/3A0n80a3Z6 via @newsy 2 days ago

Newsy

Newsy The change puts the spotlight on the 14th Amendment, which grants U.S. citizenship to anyone born on U.S. soil. https://t.co/mGvpCOqJxh 2 days ago

chelleb1233

michelle brennan Trump Administration Seeks Rule To End 'Birth Tourism' - news - TDS https://t.co/dYeetZxIMU 2 days ago

MarketRealist

Market Realist Microsoft Takes on Trump after JEDI Cloud Contract Win “Microsoft supports a court case that seeks to thwart a rul… https://t.co/c7lIkaDSai 2 days ago

JeanetteBeebe

Jeanette Beebe Here’s the top story for the latest newsletter: @NewJerseyOAG has filed suit against the Trump administration — and… https://t.co/umpRciZYCd 5 days ago

sfh2019

SFH - #EqualityAct RT @BattleBornProg: Thank you @AaronDFordNV for being a leader for Nevada's working families. It's sickening that this administration seeks… 6 days ago

BattleBornProg

Battle Born Progress Thank you @AaronDFordNV for being a leader for Nevada's working families. It's sickening that this administration s… https://t.co/TqmUo4er06 6 days ago

sfc_opinions

SFChronicle Opinion A Trump administration proposed rule seeks to strongly curtail the type and extent of environmental effects that ag… https://t.co/2bCDEHGxXL 1 week ago


Trump White House Looks to Halt Practice of ‘Birth Tourism’ [Video]Trump White House Looks to Halt Practice of ‘Birth Tourism’

So called “birth tourism” will face further scrutiny by the Trump White House as it looks to eliminate the practice. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:46Published

