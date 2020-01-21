"Curb Your Enthusiasm" Star Susie Essman Dives Into Season 10 Of The Hit HBO Comedy

Susie Essman plays the venomous Susie Greene in the critically-acclaimed HBO comedy series, "Curb Your Enthusiasm." Greene is the no-nonsense wife of Larry David's rotund, cheerful agent Jeff Greene (Jeff Garlin).

Her hilarious bouts of withering sarcasm and uninhibited insults have become her character's trademark and helped her to become one of the most popular players on the show.

