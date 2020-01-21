Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

"Curb Your Enthusiasm" Star Susie Essman Dives Into Season 10 Of The Hit HBO Comedy

Video Credit: AOL Build VOD - Duration: 32:22s - Published < > Embed
'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Star Susie Essman Dives Into Season 10 Of The Hit HBO Comedy

"Curb Your Enthusiasm" Star Susie Essman Dives Into Season 10 Of The Hit HBO Comedy

Susie Essman plays the venomous Susie Greene in the critically-acclaimed HBO comedy series, "Curb Your Enthusiasm." Greene is the no-nonsense wife of Larry David's rotund, cheerful agent Jeff Greene (Jeff Garlin).

Her hilarious bouts of withering sarcasm and uninhibited insults have become her character's trademark and helped her to become one of the most popular players on the show.BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

It all happens several times a day live and live-streamed on BUILDseries.com.Follow us:TWITTER: https://www.twitter.com/BUILDseriesNYCFACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/BUILDseriesNYCINSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/BUILDseriesNYC#BUILDseries#Interview"
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mkhoadley

Matthew K. Hoadley @RubinReport @BridgetPhetasy Also television star on Curb Your Enthusiasm. 15 hours ago

MichaelMoviefa1

Michael Movie fan RT @IGN: 2020 is stacked with exciting new and returning TV shows including Star Trek: Picard, Better Call Saul, Curb Your Enthusiasm, The… 20 hours ago

WhenWatchingTV

Brianna 📺 Tuesday's Picks: #Arrow's backdoor pilot airs, #LegendsOfTomorrow returns for a new season. What are you watching t… https://t.co/LDPeCVLGFK 1 day ago

p_killam

Peter Killam @IMDb X-Files Star Trek Curb Your Enthusiasm 1 day ago

SirCliveOwen

FANS of Clive Owen You should watch #curbyourenthusiasm season 10: "We were told Clive Owen loves the show. We just got totally lucky… https://t.co/IYfIfSjNxR 1 day ago

danielkein

Daniel Kein 🇨🇦 A new season of Curb Your Enthusiasm and Star Trek Picard in the same week ❤️ My two favourite shows from the 90’s… https://t.co/RR5ClGTjpR 2 days ago

gullscomic

Gulls @geologistdjp @MissRainbowPie 30% Sports 10% Seinfeld 10% The Simpsons (seasons 3-8) 7% Twilight Zone 7% MST3K 5% X… https://t.co/AWzXhPOskm 2 days ago

dream_stu

stu's dream journal Mel Brooks wants me to star in a musical version of Blazing Saddles. I'm apprehensive but enjoying myself. I don't… https://t.co/apMVOfjbJR 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

BD Wong & Lori Tan Chinn On Creating The Unique Family In 'Awkwafina is Nora From Queens' [Video]BD Wong & Lori Tan Chinn On Creating The Unique Family In "Awkwafina is Nora From Queens"

BD Wong praises the rich concept of Comedy Central's "Awkwafina is Nora from Queens" and how it allows for such a specific depiction of an Asian-American family. Co-star Lori Tan Chinn reflects on how..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 02:56Published

Susie Essman Praises 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Creator Larry David As A Genius [Video]Susie Essman Praises "Curb Your Enthusiasm" Creator Larry David As A Genius

Susie Essman addresses the lore behind who Larry David is outside of the HBO comedy series, “Curb Your Enthusiasm."BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 02:04Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.