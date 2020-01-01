N. Korea says no longer bound by nuclear pledge

North Korea on Tuesday said it no longer felt bound by its commitments to halt nuclear and missile testing - after the United States ignored a deadline for talks- and said it may quote 'seek a new path".

On Tuesday in Geneva, Switzerland, Ju Yong Chol, a counselor at North Korea's mission to the U.N., accused the U.S. of imposing (quote) brutal and inhuman" sanctions on the Democratic People's Republic of Korea - or DPRK (SOUNDBITE) (English) COUNSELOR AT THE PEOPLE'S DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF KOREA (DPRK) MISSION, JU YONG CHOL, SAYING: "As it became clear now U.S. remains unchanged in its ambition to block the development of the DPRK and stifle its political system, we found no reason to be unilaterally bound any longer by the commitment that the other party fails to honor." U.S. President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un have met three times, with Trump becoming the first sitting U.S. president to set foot in North Korea when they met in the Demilitarized Zone back in June, agreeing to resume stalled nuclear talks… During this time, Pyongyang says it had halted nuclear tests and test-firing of inter-continental ballistic missiles 'in order to build confidence with the United States." But Kim has complained that the united states continues to do joint military drills with South Korea, adopting cutting-edge weapons while making "gangster-like demands' Last month, Pyongyang warned Washington of a possible "Christmas gift" after Kim gave the United States a year-end deadline to propose new concessions..

The Christmas gift never came.

The White House has reportedly reached out to North Korea to resume talks, with Trump sending birthday wishes to Kim who recently turned 36 years old..