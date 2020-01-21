Oprah Opens Up About Her Sundance Doc Exit | THR News 16 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: THR News - Duration: 01:36s - Published Oprah Opens Up About Her Sundance Doc Exit | THR News Oprah Winfrey explained why she took her name off of Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering's Sundance-bound documentary, 'On the Record,' about sexual assault in the music industry. 0

