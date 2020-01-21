Sneak Peek: Paul's Connection to Dr. King

After Paul (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) is asked to speak at a school assembly about Dr. Martin Luther King, Denise (Christina Anthony) is peeved that Paul will be a spokesperson for a black holiday.

Alicia (Tika Sumpter) reminds her that it's an American holiday, but Denise is even more peeved when Paul is contacted by a local reporter to speak on Dr. King.

From 'Pride (In the Name of Love),' season 1, episode 13 of mixed-ish.

