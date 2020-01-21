Top 10 Worst Things About Going To Hogwarts 3 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 11:40s - Published Top 10 Worst Things About Going To Hogwarts Maybe Hogwarts isn’t as fun and magical as it seems. For this list, we’ll be looking at all the frustrating and dangerous things that children are forced to deal with while attending Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. We’ll also be considering both the novels and films. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Top 10 Worst Things About Going To Hogwarts Maybe Hogwarts isn’t as fun and magical as it seems. For this list, we’ll be looking at all the frustrating and dangerous things that children are forced to deal with while attending Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. We’ll also be considering both the novels and films.





You Might Like

Tweets about this milly RT @katymfallon: One of the worst things about Samos was the conditions particularly for unaccompanied minors - there is a severe lack of g… 41 minutes ago Ethien 🔜 Sleep RT @realtracemusic: i think one of the hardest things about being an adult is having to watch people you’ve cared about completely ruin the… 42 minutes ago Gamer PaЯky One of the worst things about the coronavirus it's most likey going to delay the release of ps5 and xbox or they'll… https://t.co/Ryt5Uz1OYE 1 hour ago jfrizl There are people less qualified than you, doing things you want to do, because they believe in themselves and take… https://t.co/mM6YXGx4D8 2 hours ago Kim✝️❤️ A lot of things are going on this week and I can’t do anything about it.. also snap memories are the worst rn.. if… https://t.co/ge1ObnXke8 2 hours ago