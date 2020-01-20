Global  

Joaquin Phoenix attends a pig vigil hours after winning SAG Award

Actor Joaquin Phoenix attends a pig vigil hours after winning an acting gong at the SAG Awards.

Phoenix attended the event at Farmer John Cloughtery Packing Co in his tux.
Recent related news

Joaquin Phoenix Went to an Animal Rights Vigil Right After the SAG Awards

Joaquin Phoenix didn’t go to the 2020 SAG Awards after parties with the rest of the celebs and...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •TMZ.com


Joaquin Phoenix dedicates his SAG award speech to Heath Ledger

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 20 (ANI): After receiving the award for the best performance by a male...
Sify - Published Also reported by •TMZ.com



BelTel_Ent

BelTel Entertainment Joaquin Phoenix attends pig vigil at slaughterhouse after picking up SAG award https://t.co/zpPnJJThcp https://t.co/A6h6Cu40qy 2 hours ago

stephaniewhomst

🐀 RT @Vej_Gee: The dude is fkn amazing. This isn’t a publicity stunt btw, he attends these vigils often and has done through the years. htt… 2 hours ago

Independent_ie

Independent.ie RT @IndoEnts: #VIDEO Joaquin Phoenix attends pig vigil hours after winning SAG Award https://t.co/ovO4sdmTQD https://t.co/0VaDkDApOd 5 hours ago

IndoEnts

Independent Ents #VIDEO Joaquin Phoenix attends pig vigil hours after winning SAG Award https://t.co/ovO4sdmTQD https://t.co/0VaDkDApOd 5 hours ago

geraldinehewitt

Geraldine Hewitt Ⓥ Joaquin Phoenix Attends Pig Vigil After SAG Awards https://t.co/KgTPm53qyr "Most people don't know the torture + mu… https://t.co/dmOGUKYSmr 6 hours ago

ReelChronicles

Reel Chronicles Academy Award Nominee Joaquin Phoenix Attends Pig Vigil After Winning SAG Award for Best Actor… https://t.co/Wc7COKCJ56 7 hours ago

SithWalrus

Omar Va RT @RhodyKari: Kudos to him for drawing attention to something important while other winners were partying. 👍🏻 “Joaquin Phoenix Attends Vig… 9 hours ago

JVM

Jane UnChained News Joaquin Phoenix Comforts Doomed Pigs after Award! https://t.co/YeSM0JfgjP 10 hours ago


Recent related videos

Joaquin Phoenix cut short SAG Awards celebrations to comfort pigs [Video]Joaquin Phoenix cut short SAG Awards celebrations to comfort pigs

Joaquin Phoenix dashed to an animal rights protest minutes after winning a Screen Actors Guild award on Sunday night.

'Parasite' Takes Top Screen Actors Guild Award, Phoenix And Zellweger Oscar Front-Runners After Wins [Video]'Parasite' Takes Top Screen Actors Guild Award, Phoenix And Zellweger Oscar Front-Runners After Wins

"Parasite's" best ensemble cast win marked the first time that honor -- SAG's equivalent of a Best Picture Award -- went to a foreign-language film.

