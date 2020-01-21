Global  

Greta Thunberg says ‘pretty much nothing has been done’ about climate change

Greta Thunberg says ‘pretty much nothing has been done’ about climate changeGreta Thunberg made the case for immediate action to stop climate change ✊
Recent related news from verified sources

Thunberg tells Davos 'nothing has been done' to fight climate change

Climate activist Greta Thunberg told the world’s political and business leaders Tuesday that the...
France 24 - Published Also reported by •geek.comSBS


Greta Thunberg Slams World Leaders on Climate at Davos: ‘Basically Nothing’ Has Been Done

The outspoken climate change activist Greta Thunberg who is a Swedish teen, made remarks early...
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •geek.com



Tweets about this

Lila33

Lila RT @DaveyDogs: "Greta Thunberg says 'pretty much nothing has been done' on climate change" ... and she is right https://t.co/n9t2fClMzS 1 minute ago

damo9595

David L. Moore Greta Thunberg says 'pretty much nothing has been done' on climate change https://t.co/HerCu9WhSN 2 minutes ago

mountkidd

Gord Sipko RT @DanMCalgary: The Fact that Greta was allowed to Speak takes away all credibility from the meeting. "Greta Thunberg says 'pretty much n… 4 minutes ago

twin4truth

Twin4truth RT @ChristinePolon1: Because it's a hoax, and your father writes your speeches and tweets. Throw money at the NWO. "Greta Thunberg says 'p… 8 minutes ago

James_Rhodes122

James RT @Destiny3650: Poor Angry Greta!🙄Maybe she should have daddy write her another speech - Greta Thunberg says “pretty much nothing has been… 36 minutes ago

LynnWardMoore12

❌Lynn Ward Moore❌ RT @csinut1: Not the USAs fault. We dont believe in climate change! "Greta Thunberg says 'pretty much nothing has been done' on climate… 46 minutes ago

meredithtodd97

Mer 👩🏼‍🌾 Greta Thunberg says 'pretty much nothing has been done' on climate change and she’s friggin right; a thesis https://t.co/WU1SbNmqSZ 53 minutes ago

stevehislop

tobias hommerich RT @RickMcConnell15: Things I don't give a Yellow Cat's Ass about. Go back to school. Your 15 minutes is coming to an end. "Greta Thunberg… 53 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump in Davos: US president criticises climate activists [Video]Trump in Davos: US president criticises climate activists

President Trump says he has turned around the US economy, and dismisses climate activists as prophets of doom.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:49Published

Vision of Nissan Intelligent Mobility Explanation Video [Video]Vision of Nissan Intelligent Mobility Explanation Video

As the world is facing serious challenges such as climate change, traffic congestion, road fatalities and increasing air pollution, Nissan is committed to addressing these challenges by making..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:34Published

