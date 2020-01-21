Global  

Scary new SARS-like virus that infected 300 in China lands in the US

With 6 deaths and 300 people infected, this new virus could spread quickly 🦠😷
MAWalke12024508

Meaghie Champion @80strolls It's not that scary a virus. 4 deaths in 300 cases... and each of those people had underlying serious me… https://t.co/iwIVrcK3S4 1 hour ago

steadysib

Justin with this new sars-like virus building up numbers of people affected, it makes me feel like i should just take a wo… https://t.co/LwHW6A4ckD 3 hours ago

silvia_khan_

Silvia_細蓉 RT @globeandmail: ‘Scary’ and ‘spreading’: SARS-like virus collides with Chinese holiday travel https://t.co/sdjBXN3WSN https://t.co/WkYyeP… 3 hours ago

skraus

skraus I think it’s about time we name this scary virus. SARS-like virus is played out. https://t.co/1U0II7GXSK 5 hours ago

frenchcutcarrot

j. amy 💙 @penguwingu @victoriatsao wow who is so dumb to exclude taiwan :( even though i was like 7 years old, i remember t… https://t.co/3RGOtyPVuL 5 hours ago

Rachita_27

Rachita Gurtu RT @DrAmandaSelk: Scary. Remember sars. Some very healthy healthcare workers I know ended up in icu but luckily survived. New sars like vir… 7 hours ago

HopeAldridge

Hope Aldridge RT @picardonhealth: Novel coronavirus that emerged from Wuhan has been transmitted from person to person, raising fears of global spread, b… 9 hours ago

DrAmandaSelk

Amanda Selk Scary. Remember sars. Some very healthy healthcare workers I know ended up in icu but luckily survived. New sars li… https://t.co/K5GD2Ifn08 10 hours ago


Russian Airports Screening Chinese Travelers For Deadly Coronavirus [Video]Russian Airports Screening Chinese Travelers For Deadly Coronavirus

Russian airports are screening travelers arriving from China to try to identify those infected with the new coronavirus. In Russia, at least four airports have introduced screening measures to try to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Face masks sold out at Chinese pharmacy during outbreak of new deadly coronavirus [Video]Face masks sold out at Chinese pharmacy during outbreak of new deadly coronavirus

Face masks were sold out in a pharmacy in eastern China during the outbreak of a new deadly coronavirus.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published

