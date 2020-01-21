Global  

1921 Tulsa Race Riot Commission Renamed Race Massacre Commission

Tweets about this

5_D

5-D RT @DMRHerbs: The monetary cost of the Tulsa race riot was estimated to be $26 million dollars. Source: Report by the Oklahoma Commission t… 7 hours ago

5_D

5-D RT @DMRHerbs: Whites, including members of the Ku Klux Klan, conspired to bring Greenwood (Tulsa, OK) down— because of their jealousy and a… 7 hours ago

lise_latulippe

Lise Latulippe In 2001, the Race Riot Commission concluded that between 100 and 300 people were killed and more than 8,000 people… https://t.co/R4yUCqD94f 3 days ago

lise_latulippe

Lise Latulippe In 1996, an official state government commission was created to investigate the Tulsa Race Riot, including numerous… https://t.co/CNbakL50lI 3 days ago

SheilaB25000494

Sheila Bell RT @EBONYMag: A moment of silence for this #EBONYlegend Dr.OliviaJHooker... The first black woman to serve in the Coast Guard. The founder… 6 days ago


