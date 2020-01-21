Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Prince Harry Arrives in B.C.

Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 01:15s - Published < > Embed
Prince Harry Arrives in B.C.

Prince Harry Arrives in B.C.

Following his bombshell decision to step back from royal duties, Prince Harry is all smiles as he arrives in Victoria, B.C., to join Meghan Markle and son Archie on Vancouver Island.

Plus, Prince William hosts his first solo state reception at Buckingham Palace.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle start new life in Canada with media spat

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan started their new life in Canada on Tuesday by launching a legal...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •CBC.caAceShowbizJust Jared


Serena Williams on Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Royal family situation: No comments

American tennis great Serena Williams has made it clear that she will not be commenting on her friend...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

SiKZiKi

SiK ZiKi RT @DiariesPolar: "The Sussexes say paparazzi are permanently camped outside their B.C. home with long lenses trained at their residence" #… 13 seconds ago

taylor__baker

tay RT @SkyNews: Prince Harry has arrived in Canada to join Meghan and son Archie, after agreeing a deal to step back as senior royals. The Du… 7 minutes ago

HlywdPipeline

Hollywood Pipeline Prince Harry arrives at the airport in Victoria, BC to meet up with Meghan Markle after the couple publicly breaks… https://t.co/DYqKqZoLTY 10 minutes ago

TPE_connect

www.THEPIGEONEXPRESS.com Prince Harry arrives in Canada to reunite with Meghan and Archie after giving up "Royal" life*** || #Canada… https://t.co/MTGE7wDyJM 11 minutes ago

THE__LATEST

CHIEF RT @BBCBreakfast: Prince Harry arrives in Canada to join Meghan and son Archie. Harry flew from the UK last night after announcing he had… 12 minutes ago

AnanasTokyo

T.M. Trudeau says he hasn't spoken to Queen about security costs after Harry arrives in Canada https://t.co/RYGUjrd7MC https://t.co/DMVr5Mc8RG 14 minutes ago

khpintl

Keep Helping People International Prince Harry arrives in Canada to be reunited with Meghan and Archie https://t.co/KJ9LGhllzI https://t.co/pObsyGQkCv 17 minutes ago

LamontMarty

party marty Watch "Prince Harry Arrives In Canada To Rejoin Meghan Markle And Baby Archie | TODAY" on YouTube https://t.co/ViepcS1L3t 19 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Meghan's father defends reputation in new documentary [Video]Meghan's father defends reputation in new documentary

The estranged father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has sought to defend his reputation in a new documentary to be broadcast on Wednesday, but said he fears he will never speak to his daughter or her..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:22Published

Meghan's father defends reputation in new documentary [Video]Meghan's father defends reputation in new documentary

The estranged father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has sought to defend his reputation in a new documentary to be broadcast on Wednesday, but said he fears he will never speak to his daughter or her..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:21Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.