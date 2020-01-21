|
Prince Harry Arrives in B.C.
Following his bombshell decision to step back from royal duties, Prince Harry is all smiles as he arrives in Victoria, B.C., to join Meghan Markle and son Archie on Vancouver Island.
Plus, Prince William hosts his first solo state reception at Buckingham Palace.
