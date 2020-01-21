Phil Martelli, Jameer Nelson Offering Support To Former St. Joe’s Star Delonte West After Troubling Video Goes Viral 6 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:35s - Published Phil Martelli, Jameer Nelson Offering Support To Former St. Joe’s Star Delonte West After Troubling Video Goes Viral Phil Martelli and Jameer Nelson are offering support after a troubling video purportedly showing former Saint Joseph’s University basketball star Delonte West went viral on social media. Katie Johnston reports.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Martelli seeks help for West after troubling video Phil Martelli, who coached Delonte West for three seasons at Saint Joseph's, said he is working to...

ESPN - Published 1 week ago Also reported by • USATODAY.com









You Might Like



Tweets about this Tabe Backup RT @RichardLapchick: Former coach, teammate show concern for Delonte West after troubling video surfaces https://t.co/tbBQMsvewV @UCFDeVosS… 2 days ago M Charles Bryant Former coach, teammate show concern for Delonte West after troubling video surfaces https://t.co/T1oD3oF7H3 via @usatoday 2 days ago ♛⁶𓅓 RT @BroBible: Delonte West's former teammate and coach have commented on the sad video of West getting assaulted and have offered to help… 2 days ago Schizocidal Phil Martelli, Jameer Nelson seek help for Delonte West after unsettling videos surface - https://t.co/kqcgF3Tewo https://t.co/hbqrWoK9Ch 5 days ago Nathan Lewis Delonte West's Former Teammate Jameer Nelson And Coach Phil Martelli Comment On Sad Video Of A Homeless West That S… https://t.co/i6p45MKk1E 5 days ago Darren Stansbury Delonte West's Former Teammate Jameer Nelson And Coach Phil Martelli Comment On Sad Video Of A Homeless West That S… https://t.co/y5f0pAcUC3 5 days ago Jacob Brown Phil Martelli and Jameer Nelson are offering support after a troubling video purportedly showing former Saint Josep… https://t.co/TDaGlqEgcX 5 days ago The Holy Mack RT @SInow: Jameer Nelson and Phil Martelli shared support for Delonte West after disturbing videos surfaced on social media https://t.co/bY… 5 days ago