Phil Martelli, Jameer Nelson Offering Support To Former St. Joe’s Star Delonte West After Troubling Video Goes Viral

Phil Martelli and Jameer Nelson are offering support after a troubling video purportedly showing former Saint Joseph’s University basketball star Delonte West went viral on social media.

Katie Johnston reports.
