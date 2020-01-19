Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Billie Eilish Is 'Terrified' About Her Upcoming Documentary

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 00:57s - Published < > Embed
Billie Eilish Is 'Terrified' About Her Upcoming Documentary

Billie Eilish Is 'Terrified' About Her Upcoming Documentary

Billie Eilish Is 'Terrified' About Her Upcoming Documentary Eilish reportedly signed a $25 million deal with Apple TV+ to document her rise to stardom after the release of her debut album.

She has been reportedly freaking out about the release of the documentary because she hasn't seen any of the footage.

Billie Eilish, to 'Billboard' While details of the documentary are still scarce, it will be directed by Peabody Award-winner R.J.

Cutler.

The director was granted behind-the-scenes access and also observed Eilish's family life.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Billie Eilish Says She's Working on a New Album, Releasing Her Documentary This Year: 'I'm Terrified'

Billie Eilish won't be releasing a new album in 2020, but her sophomore full-length is in the works....
Billboard.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

StylistMagazine

Stylist Magazine Billie Eilish is terrified about her upcoming documentary and she has every reason to be https://t.co/GYvBk6QS0r https://t.co/BhvC5KgI9n 2 days ago

GlobalGrind

Global Grind Billie Eilish Is 'Terrified' About Her Upcoming Documentary https://t.co/S1Kh6igwHP 2 days ago

Jackspla

ISRAELSTONE RT @StylistMagazine: Billie Eilish is 'terrified' about her upcoming documentary https://t.co/GYvBk6QS0r https://t.co/F5SwgUiSSd 2 days ago

MusicNewsWeb

Music-News.com RT @MusicNewsWeb: https://t.co/cGbkkwFHAS Billie Eilish is 'terrified' about her upcoming Apple TV+ documentary - #BuyTickets #billieeilish… 2 days ago

MusicNewsWeb

Music-News.com RT @MusicNewsWeb: https://t.co/cGbkkwFHAS Billie Eilish 'terrified' about upcoming documentary https://t.co/jTy6SMcbkf https://t.co/ladqGK9… 3 days ago

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 RT @celebritykimdot: 🔥 #Celebs #MusicTv Billie Eilish ‘terrified’ about upcoming documentary – Music News https://t.co/7uk1xNP085 3 days ago

StylistMagazine

Stylist Magazine Billie Eilish is 'terrified' about her upcoming documentary https://t.co/GYvBk6QS0r https://t.co/F5SwgUiSSd 3 days ago

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Billie Eilish is 'terrified' about her upcoming documentary! #BillieEilish #AppleTV #CelebrityNews @eilishupdates… https://t.co/Cg4iLeG9Rt 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Billie Eilish is 'terrified' about her upcoming documentary [Video]Billie Eilish is 'terrified' about her upcoming documentary

'Bad Guy' hitmaker Billie Eilish is "terrified" about her upcoming Apple TV+ documentary as she hasn't seen any of the footage.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:00Published

The LIst Of Grammy Performers Keeps Getting Bigger And Better [Video]The LIst Of Grammy Performers Keeps Getting Bigger And Better

The list of performers at the 2020 Grammy Awards just keeps growing and growing. Music's biggest night's star-studded lineup includes Billie Eilish and Lizzo, who will each make their Grammys stage..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:33Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.