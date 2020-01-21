Horse Girl movie (2020) - Alison Brie
Horse Girl movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Sarah (Alison Brie), an awkward woman with a fondness for crafts, horses, and supernatural crime shows, finds her increasingly lucid dreams trickling into her waking life.
Directed by Jeff Baena
starring Alison Brie, Molly Shannon, John Reynolds, Debby Ryan, Paul Reiser, Matthew Gray Gubler, Robin Tunney, John Ortiz, Angela Trimbur, Toby Huss, David Paymer, Meredith Hagner, Dylan Gelula, Jay Duplass
release date February 7, 2020 (on Netflix)