Horse Girl movie (2020) - Alison Brie

Horse Girl movie (2020) - Alison Brie

Horse Girl movie (2020) - Alison Brie

Horse Girl movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Sarah (Alison Brie), an awkward woman with a fondness for crafts, horses, and supernatural crime shows, finds her increasingly lucid dreams trickling into her waking life.

Directed by Jeff Baena starring Alison Brie, Molly Shannon, John Reynolds, Debby Ryan, Paul Reiser, Matthew Gray Gubler, Robin Tunney, John Ortiz, Angela Trimbur, Toby Huss, David Paymer, Meredith Hagner, Dylan Gelula, Jay Duplass release date February 7, 2020 (on Netflix)
Alison Brie's Psychological Thriller 'Horse Girl' Gets Unsettling Trailer - Watch!

Alison Brie stars in the surreal and strange new trailer for her upcoming film Horse Girl. Netflix...
sixstringthry

Six String Theories #RT @RollingStone: Alison Brie Encounters the Strange and Surreal in ‘Horse Girl’ Trailer https://t.co/6GqB0wWSMw 13 minutes ago

MogBltz

Mog' RT @EW: Alison Brie isn't your basic Horse Girl in unsettling Netflix movie trailer https://t.co/2u0io6qwn1 1 hour ago

larryodean

Larry O. Dean [Trailer] Alison Brie Experiences Surreal Visions in Netflix’s Psychological Thriller ‘Horse Girl’ https://t.co/vtI98Vp0jW 1 hour ago

KingCalmette

Calmette Lahoud RT @screenrealm: #AlisonBrie could be going crazy... or is it aliens? Check out the #trailer for #Netflix film #HorseGirl... https://t.co/O… 2 hours ago

screenrealm

Screen Realm #AlisonBrie could be going crazy... or is it aliens? Check out the #trailer for #Netflix film #HorseGirl...… https://t.co/Kl0g2jusXj 2 hours ago

DadsFilm

BadDadsFilmReview RT @totalfilm: Horse Girl could be an early contender for 2020’s weirdest film – watch the first trailer now https://t.co/9HkhdytY5W https:… 2 hours ago

BenHorrible

Benjamin Frankenberg 🌀 RT @BDisgusting: [Trailer] Alison Brie Experiences Surreal Visions in Netflix’s Psychological Thriller ‘Horse Girl’ https://t.co/XhZZMvhqlH 2 hours ago

GinaLawriw

Gina Lawriw Alison Brie's Horse Girl Movie Is Actually About Aliens? https://t.co/T36Qbcrv7Z via @refinery29 4 hours ago


Horse Girl on Netflix - Official Trailer [Video]Horse Girl on Netflix - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the Netflix movie Horse Girl starring Alison Brie, Debby Ryan, John Reynolds, Molly Shannon, John Ortiz and Paul Reiser! Release Date: February 7, 2020 on..

