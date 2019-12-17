This Chevrolet Corvette Stingray was auctioned off for $3 Million 6 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Autoblog Studio - Duration: 04:33s - Published This Chevrolet Corvette Stingray was auctioned off for $3 Million Announcing over a roaring crowd, the auctioneer hammered down the final price of a $3 Million dollar Chevrolet Corvette Stingray VIN #001. All of the proceeds will benefit the Detroit Children's Fund.The footage is a bit shaky, but everything happened very fast with a crowded booth pushing to get the best shot of the car.

