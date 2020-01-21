Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Schiff Rebuts President’s Impeachment Defenses

Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 02:35s - Published < > Embed
Schiff Rebuts President’s Impeachment Defenses

Schiff Rebuts President’s Impeachment Defenses

House Impeachment Manager and Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) delivers a blistering critique of the arguments offered by President Trump’s defense team.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

rjthinks

RJ Impeachment Today 1. House presents rational arguments with facts & logic. 2. President’s lawyers scream, yell an… https://t.co/W23SWPlWPx 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Senate rejects bid for documents in Trump impeachment trial [Video]Senate rejects bid for documents in Trump impeachment trial

The Republican-controlled Senate blocked a Democratic bid to force the White House to produce more documents and evidence on Tuesday, in a sign the third impeachment trial in U.S. history could proceed..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 03:17Published

Bitter Debate Over Rules In President Trump's Impeachment Trial [Video]Bitter Debate Over Rules In President Trump's Impeachment Trial

CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports on the last-minute changes during the first day of the trial, and who is pushing for them.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:04Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.