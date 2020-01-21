Alayah and Sydney Drama Dominates The Third “Bachelor” Episode

The hosts of “Here to Make Friends” are spilling what you need to know.

Emma Gray and Leigh Blickley (filling in for Claire Fallon this season) recapped the emotional third episode of Pilot Pete’s season of “The Bachelor.” With “Champagne-gate” drama in the past, the show’s attention turns to new rivals.In a group date, former Bachelor contestant Demi Burnett makes a surprise appearance introducing a pillow-fighting competition that spurs conflict outside of the game and into the house.

Alayah and Sydney beef over the pageant queen’s alleged “fakeness,” meanwhile Victoria P.

Tells Peter some dirt that stirs confusion over who to believe.

Find full episodes of “Here to Make Friends” on Apple, Google, Spotify and Acast.

#TheBachelor