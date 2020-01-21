Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Alayah and Sydney Drama Dominates The Third “Bachelor” Episode

Video Credit: Here To Make Friends - Duration: 08:02s - Published < > Embed
Alayah and Sydney Drama Dominates The Third “Bachelor” Episode

Alayah and Sydney Drama Dominates The Third “Bachelor” Episode

The hosts of “Here to Make Friends” are spilling what you need to know.

Emma Gray and Leigh Blickley (filling in for Claire Fallon this season) recapped the emotional third episode of Pilot Pete’s season of “The Bachelor.” With “Champagne-gate” drama in the past, the show’s attention turns to new rivals.In a group date, former Bachelor contestant Demi Burnett makes a surprise appearance introducing a pillow-fighting competition that spurs conflict outside of the game and into the house.

Alayah and Sydney beef over the pageant queen’s alleged “fakeness,” meanwhile Victoria P.

Tells Peter some dirt that stirs confusion over who to believe.

Find full episodes of “Here to Make Friends” on Apple, Google, Spotify and Acast.

#TheBachelor
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

enewsgate

Enewsgate Feed Alayah And Sydney Drama Dominates The Third ‘Bachelor’ Episode https://t.co/Bz4dKMJyHU https://t.co/oM4rXjgolA 40 minutes ago

medicinehelp

Charles Myrick -CEO Alayah And Sydney Drama Dominates The Third ‘Bachelor’ Episode https://t.co/byuoVkznFU https://t.co/jePW74qDze 2 hours ago

telegrind

Telegrind Alayah And Sydney Drama Dominates The Third 'Bachelor' Episode https://t.co/ImKMKo9OGF https://t.co/jNYrRODJuG… https://t.co/DEiVgptmcZ 3 hours ago

myGOSSland

FandomsCelebsFashion Alayah And Sydney Drama Dominates The Third 'Bachelor' Episode https://t.co/TnVqkWyuMO #tv #entertainment #gossip https://t.co/Z3uMy3k6mc 7 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Peter Asks Alayah If She Wanted to Lie to the Producers [Video]Peter Asks Alayah If She Wanted to Lie to the Producers

After hearing that Alayah told Victoria not to tell the producers they knew each other while they were being cast for the show, Peter confronts Alayah about the allegations. In light of some more women..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 03:22Published

Peter Weber Walks Out in the Middle of the Rose Ceremony [Video]Peter Weber Walks Out in the Middle of the Rose Ceremony

Bachelor Peter Weber has heard different things about a few women in the house -- most notably Alayah -- and is having second thoughts about what to do with his final two roses. So he walks out in the..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 01:54Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.