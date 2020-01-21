Global  

China Reveals Strategy to Cut Down Plastic Use

China Reveals Strategy to Cut Down Plastic Use According to the country's National Development and Reform Commission, single-use items, such as bags and straws, will be phased out by 2025.

By the end of this year, the plan aims to ban single-use plastic bags in stores around major cities.

Plastic, non-degradable tableware will be taken away from restaurants throughout 2020 as well.

Come mid-decade, hotels and mail services will also not be allowed to use single-use plastic items. The changes are expected to affect major metropolitan areas first and then move on to smaller, rural regions.

China's government says it will also encourage citizens to use degradable or recycled plastic products.

An analysis last year from Columbia University and Zhejiang University says that the country is Earth's largest producer of plastic items. China has even stated it will no longer take plastic from other countries.
