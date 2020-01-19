Global  

Trump impeachment trial begins in Washington D.C.

Four days of opening arguments await as the impeachment trial against Donald Trump formally begins in Washington D.C.

Senate rules say the trial must proceed six days a week - all but Sunday - until it is resolved.
How lawyer Alan Dershowitz plans to defend Trump during the impeachment trial

How lawyer Alan Dershowitz plans to defend Trump during the impeachment trialWashington (CNN)Alan Dershowitz, a recent addition to President Donald Trump's legal team, said...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •Reuters IndiaSeattle TimesSify


McConnell unveils draft schedule for Trump impeachment trial

Washington, Jan 21 (IANS) US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has proposed a draft resolution...
Sify - Published Also reported by •Reuters IndiaWorldNewsMid-DaySeattle Times



RosWoolley

Ros Woolley 🕷#IStandWithJoanne #BackTo60 RT @guardian: Impeachment trial against Trump begins: the key moments of day one – video https://t.co/FFyGLYsBeb 11 seconds ago

Celestebyrne3

Celestebyrne RT @NewYorker: On Tuesday, Donald Trump’s lawyers offered a defense that was very much like the President himself, @sbg1 writes: intemperat… 13 seconds ago

BraderGatorNYC

Braden-Plorable RT @chicagotribune: Editorial: President Trump's impeachment trial begins today. The Chicago Tribune Editorial Board doesn't see the case f… 33 seconds ago

TheNoxemaGirl

Becky RT @HouseIntel: “The misconduct set out in those articles is the most serious ever charged against a president.” - @RepAdamSchiff begins th… 33 seconds ago

FOX40

FOX40 News President Donald Trump's impeachment trial in the Senate begins in earnest this week after last week's ceremonial b… https://t.co/SDddNpeUfS 48 seconds ago

grauniad_news

Grauniad Newspepar Impeachment trial against prumT begins: the yek moments of day one – video https://t.co/A8ZMBq6CCc 56 seconds ago

kaminotcami

kami RT @KamalaHarris: Trump’s impeachment trial begins today and McConnell wants to rush through it—at the expense of truth and justice. We h… 58 seconds ago

guardian

The Guardian Impeachment trial against Trump begins: the key moments of day one – video https://t.co/FFyGLYsBeb 1 minute ago


Senate passes impeachment rules overnight [Video]Senate passes impeachment rules overnight

After hours of debate, the stage is set for the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 01:24Published

Hillary spotlight on Bernie [Video]Hillary spotlight on Bernie

Brian Ach/Getty Images On the day President Donald Trump's impeachment trial commenced, Hillary Clinton put the spotlight on her 2016 Democratic primary battle with Sen. Bernie Sanders. Clinton said..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:40Published

