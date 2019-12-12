Global  

Juwan Howard one on one

Juwan Howard one on one

Juwan Howard one on one

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard recaps his teams play halfway through the season.
Juwan Howard’s emotional journey from Michigan star player to head coach

Juwan Howard’s emotional journey from Michigan star player to head coachAs part of the "Fab Five" at Michigan, Juwan Howard has been a larger-than-life figure in Ann Arbor...
FOX Sports - Published


noahdamoose

Noah Charles Damoose RT @BSB_Wolverine: After today's loss to Illinois, #Michigan has now dropped four in a row, including two at home. What would your message… 51 minutes ago

noahdamoose

Noah Charles Damoose RT @_ZachShaw: Juwan Howard said he did not expect Dosunmu to do isolation on the final play. "To all of social media, that (final shot) i… 53 minutes ago

JayKayAusGav

Hail to losing to OSU every year @_ZachShaw Juwan Howard is Brady Hoke? 2 hours ago

alkire62

Brock Alkire〽️ RT @GABlueBean: Juwan Howard after Michigan basketball’s 4 game losing streak https://t.co/lnmQKgRQDb 2 hours ago

ProbascoBrennan

Brennan Probasco RT @_ZachShaw: Juwan Howard with some mighty compelling quotes discussing the setbacks Michigan suffered today. Easy to see why players a… 2 hours ago

HouseofSports1

HouseofSports1 Michigan's losing skid shows Juwan Howard how hard his job really is: 'I have to beg our guys' https://t.co/J28UxgLaaL 2 hours ago

HouseofSports1

HouseofSports1 ‘The worst feeling ever’: Juwan Howard and a heartbroken Michigan https://t.co/1buFGhIDy1 2 hours ago

Jimmymac1209

Adam @Ecnerwal23 @scottmerkin When does Juwan Howard start taking heat for taking over a Michigan basketball program at it's peak? 3 hours ago


Juwan Howard has an interesting idea on how to get Isaiah Livers back from his groin injury [Video]Juwan Howard has an interesting idea on how to get Isaiah Livers back from his groin injury

Juwan Howard has an interesting idea on how to get Isaiah Livers back from his groin injury. Brad Galli has more.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:11Published

Juwan Howard tells WXYZ he questioned if Michigan players would buy in after John Beilein left [Video]Juwan Howard tells WXYZ he questioned if Michigan players would buy in after John Beilein left

Juwan Howard tells WXYZ he questioned if Michigan players would buy in after John Beilein left. Brad Galli has more.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:34Published

