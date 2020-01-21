Global  

State Sen. Mallory McMorrow files sexual harassment complaint against Sen. Lucido

Michigan State Sen.

Mallory McMorrow filed a sexual harassment complaint against State Sen.

Peter Lucido.
Recent related news from verified sources

Michigan lawmaker alleges fellow senator harassed her

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan lawmaker who is under investigation for allegedly making a sexist...
Seattle Times - Published


RT @thedailybeast: Michigan state senator Mallory McMorrow says she was sexually harassed by a male senator who told a young reporter last…

State Sen. Mallory McMorrow files sexual harassment complaint against Sen. Lucido

