Inmate Deaths

A fight between inmates leaves two dead in Unit 30 at Parchman Monday night.

One of the victims has been identified as 35-year-old Timothy Hudspeth.
Hudspeth was serving a 10 year sentence from tate county for possession of a firearm by a felon.

The second victim's name will be released once family has been notified.

The cause of death will be released once autopsies are completed.

The mississippi department of corrections says the fight is not related to the recent killings within the prison system.

Five inmates have died at parchman since the beginning of the new year.éé two deaths were gang related.

The third was the result of a fight among cellmates.// the fourth was from natural causes.éé the fifth death happened during the weekend when officers found gabriel carmen hanging saturday.éé



