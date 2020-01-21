_DIVERTIMENTO movie 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 01:43s - Published _DIVERTIMENTO movie DIVERTIMENTO movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Jonas Olsen, a chess player haunted by a tragic past, is given an opportunity to participate in a mysterious game, Divertimento. Director: Keyvan Sheikhalishahi Writer: Keyvan Sheikhalishahi Stars: Kellan Lutz, Torrey DeVitto, Ola Rapace, Christian Hillborg, Ellie Heydon, Brittany Gonzales 0

