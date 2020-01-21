Global  

ESCAPE FROM PRETORIA Movie trailer

ESCAPE FROM PRETORIA Movie trailer

ESCAPE FROM PRETORIA Movie trailer

ESCAPE FROM PRETORIA movie - Official US Trailer - Plot synopsis: Escape From Pretoria is the true story of Tim Jenkin (Daniel Radcliffe) and Stephen Lee (Daniel Webber), young, white South Africans branded “terrorists”, and imprisoned in 1978 for working covert operations for Nelson Mandela’s banned ANC.

Incarcerated in Pretoria Maximum Security Prison, they decide to send the apartheid regime a clear message and escape!

With breath-taking ingenuity, meticulous surveillance, and wooden keys crafted for 10 steel doors, they make a bid for freedom...Beyond a thrilling will-they-won’t-they-escape, this is the story of an oppressed majority’s struggle, and two ordinary men who stood-up to be counted in the pursuit of equality for all.
ScottMcCutche12

cinemabang.com @SignatureEntUK trailer for #danielwebber & #DanielRadcliffe in #escapefrompretoria #GFF20 on 29th February & 1st… https://t.co/7lfXmBj6R9 10 hours ago

marcopoliolio

Prince Gonzalez ESCAPE FROM PRETORIA Trailer 2 (2020) Daniel Radcliffe Movie HD https://t.co/Br3PMzKUmS via @YouTube 10 hours ago

MuggleNet

MuggleNet: #1 Wizarding World Resource Since 1999 RT @MuggleNet: With not long to go before it hits theaters, a new trailer for #DanielRadcliffe’s upcoming movie #EscapefromPretoria has bee… 1 day ago

Sparrery

Ulla Sparre Escape from Pretoria Official UK Movie Poster featuring DanieRadcliffe Daniel Webber and #NathanPage. Directed by… https://t.co/YwcjjXkiXM 3 days ago

MuggleNet

MuggleNet: #1 Wizarding World Resource Since 1999 With not long to go before it hits theaters, a new trailer for #DanielRadcliffe’s upcoming movie… https://t.co/sncrXpxbgF 4 days ago

poderiodanli

Daiana RT @danradcliffe_cl: New pics of Escape From Pretoria movie ✨🙌 #DanielRadcliffe https://t.co/jTMcwYL4J6 4 days ago

danradcliffe_cl

Daniel Jacob Radcliffe New pics of Escape From Pretoria movie ✨🙌 #DanielRadcliffe https://t.co/jTMcwYL4J6 5 days ago


