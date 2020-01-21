Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Whitesboro Church collecting donations

Whitesboro Church collecting donations

Video Credit: WKTV - Published < > Embed
Whitesboro Church collecting donationsWhitesboro Church collecting donations
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Whitesboro Church collecting donations

Martin, the man who created the page who time for a first look at whitesboro is collecting winter clothes for people in need.

The church is asking for new or gently used sweaters, coats, hats, scarves, boots, gloves, and other warm clothing.

You can drop donations off at the church on westmoreland road.

This will be the third giveaway this winter.

So far this season, the church has helped 250 people in need.

"when you try something and it works, you go with it and this is something that the response has just been tremendous, just seeing that the people come to you truly in need.

Its sad to see it but its also heartwarming to be able to do something small to address it."

The giveaway




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.