Whitesboro Church collecting donations

Martin, the man who created the page who time for a first look at whitesboro is collecting winter clothes for people in need.

The church is asking for new or gently used sweaters, coats, hats, scarves, boots, gloves, and other warm clothing.

You can drop donations off at the church on westmoreland road.

This will be the third giveaway this winter.

So far this season, the church has helped 250 people in need.

"when you try something and it works, you go with it and this is something that the response has just been tremendous, just seeing that the people come to you truly in need.

Its sad to see it but its also heartwarming to be able to do something small to address it."

The giveaway