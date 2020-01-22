New information about lead exposure

New information from the minnesota department of health finds people in austin and albert lea could be at a higher risk when it comes to lead exposure.

Exposure has been linked to behavioral and learning concerns in children.

Kimt news 3's maleeha kamal went to austin to find out if people know what to do to protect themselves. I spoke to one resident to see what they think about this.

I spoke to one resident to see what they think about this.

Marshall hogue moved to this house in august á and said he knew he'd be exposed to lead but housing is hard to find in the area.

He says luckily he doesnt have smalls kids á who are the most susceptible to lead exposure.

"they have us a paper to sign about a percentage of lead.

It was a last moment decision you could say.

I just moved over here because i need something quick."

Another area that was impact the minnesota department of health says if you're concerned about lead in your home á contact a contractor to assess the situation á and get