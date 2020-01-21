Global  

Hillary Spotlight On Bernie

Hillary Spotlight On Bernie

Hillary Spotlight On Bernie

Brian Ach/Getty Images On the day President Donald Trump's impeachment trial commenced, Hillary Clinton put the spotlight on her 2016 Democratic primary battle with Sen.

Bernie Sanders.

Clinton said she wouldn't commit to supporting Sanders if we wins the Democratic nomination.

But Sanders didn't behave much differently than any other primary opponent in 2016 and campaigned vigorously on her behalf after she clinched the nomination.
Hillary Spotlight On Bernie

