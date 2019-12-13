Emmerdale Soap Scoop! Graham's body is discovered

Coming up on Emmerdale... news of Graham's fate spreads, and Charity discovers Sarah's secret.



Recent related videos from verified sources Emmerdale Soap Scoop! Who kills Graham? Coming up on Emmerdale... Graham Foster is murdered by a mystery culprit. Credit: Digital Spy Duration: 02:21Published 1 week ago Emmerdale Soap Scoop! Graham's Christmas Day bombshell Coming up on Emmerdale... Graham ruins Christmas for the Tates, while Jacob and David are shocked by the arrival of a baby on their doorstep. Credit: Digital Spy Duration: 01:07Published on December 13, 2019