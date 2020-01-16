Global  

Md. Police Officer Recorded Video Showing Aftermath Of Fight Appearing To Involve Former NBA Player Delonte West, Police Say

Md. Police Officer Recorded Video Showing Aftermath Of Fight Appearing To Involve Former NBA Player Delonte West, Police Say

Md. Police Officer Recorded Video Showing Aftermath Of Fight Appearing To Involve Former NBA Player Delonte West, Police Say

Prince George's County Police Department officials are investigating after a video showing the aftermath of a fight appearing to involve a former NBA player was recorded by one of its police officers and ended up on social media.
