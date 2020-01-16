Md. Police Officer Recorded Video Showing Aftermath Of Fight Appearing To Involve Former NBA Player Delonte West, Police Say 10 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:29s - Published Md. Police Officer Recorded Video Showing Aftermath Of Fight Appearing To Involve Former NBA Player Delonte West, Police Say Prince George's County Police Department officials are investigating after a video showing the aftermath of a fight appearing to involve a former NBA player was recorded by one of its police officers and ended up on social media.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Lamont RT @247Sports: A Maryland police officer has been suspended after he recorded a viral video of former NBA star Delonte West following a fig… 42 minutes ago Yanet RT @LorenzoHall: #BREAKING: Viral video of NBA star Delonte West in handcuffs was recorded by a Prince George’s County police officer. PG… 2 hours ago EnterpriserSuite New #EnterpriserSuite story: Police Investigating Delonte West Video And Why Officer Recorded And Posted https://t.co/I4IAN11gPp #newspaper 2 hours ago 247Sports A Maryland police officer has been suspended after he recorded a viral video of former NBA star Delonte West follow… https://t.co/FreweOY7t5 2 hours ago WPSTORE.XYZ Md. Police Officer Recorded Video Showing Aftermath Of Fight Appearing To Involve Former NBA Player Delonte West, P… https://t.co/ocEwQ5Bhxc 4 hours ago Google Trends Online Md. Police Officer Recorded Video Showing Aftermath Of Fight Appearing To Involve Former NBA Player Delonte West, P… https://t.co/kBpjBnSxWQ 4 hours ago Viral News Now Md. Police Officer Recorded Video Showing Aftermath Of Fight Appearing To Involve Former NBA Player Delonte West, P… https://t.co/FXZdXqww3o 4 hours ago Trends Key Md. Police Officer Recorded Video Showing Aftermath Of Fight Appearing To Involve Former NBA Player Delonte West, P… https://t.co/Gygdm9kLfD 4 hours ago