Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Democrats And Republicans Face Off Over Rules For Impeachment Trial

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 03:48s - Published < > Embed
Democrats And Republicans Face Off Over Rules For Impeachment Trial

Democrats And Republicans Face Off Over Rules For Impeachment Trial

Katherine Johnson reports on Republican majority denying amendments to impeachment trial rules Tuesday (1-21-2020)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Day 1: The Rules of Engagement

Democrats and Republicans clash over the Senate’s impeachment trial procedure.
NYTimes.com - Published

Trump impeachment: Democrats and Republicans clash over rules

As the US Senate moves forward on Trump's impeachment trial, Democrats have accused Republicans of...
Deutsche Welle - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Attorney: Dems' facts against Trump 'exonerate' Trump [Video]Attorney: Dems' facts against Trump 'exonerate' Trump

Mike Purpura, a member of President Donald Trump's legal team defending him in the Senate impeachment trial, said the House managers' evidence presented against Trump actually "exonerate" him.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:01Published

'Increasingly likely' Republicans call Bolton to testify: Romney [Video]'Increasingly likely' Republicans call Bolton to testify: Romney

U.S. Republican Senator Mitt Romney said on Monday that it was “increasingly likely” at least four Republican senators would join Democrats in calling for John Bolton, the former White House..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:35Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.