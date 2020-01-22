ISU Students give back for MLK Day

Today is martin luther king jr day.

It's a day many choose to serve others and remember the life of the late doctor king.

That includes students at indiana state university in terre haute.

Student volunteers and staff gathered at several organizations to give back today.

That includes the goodwill on south third street in terre haute this morning.

Students were there to collect and sort donations from the community.

Volunteers say it's a great expereince giving back on their day out of the classroom.

"he did a lot for us, like our community, the black community, so why not go back and give back to him.

If he fought so long for us.

It's the only thing we could do since he's not living to show him that we appreaciate him."

About 90 volunteers participated at