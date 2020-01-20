Tuesday surprise! Chiefs fan wins tickets to Super Bowl LIV

One lucky Chiefs fan was surprised Tuesday with the ultimate football prize as former Pro Bowl offensive guard Will Shields and members of the NFL Extra Points Credit Card team showed up to her office with two tickets to Super Bowl LIV.



