Boston Bruins vs. Vegas Golden Knights - Game Highlights

Boston Bruins vs. Vegas Golden Knights - Game Highlights

Boston Bruins vs. Vegas Golden Knights - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Boston Bruins vs.

Vegas Golden Knights, 01/21/2020
Krejci has goal, assist for Bruins in 3-2 win over Vegas

BOSTON (AP) — David Krejci scored with 7:42 left to rally the Boston Bruins past the Vegas Golden...
Pastrnak, Bruins to host the Golden Knights

David Pastrnak leads the Boston Bruins into a matchup with the Vegas Golden Knights
nhltay21

Joe Tay RT @NHLdotcom: David Krejci scored the go-ahead goal in the third period for the Bruins in a 3-2 win against the Golden Knights. Jake DeBru… 30 minutes ago

BDCSports

Boston.com Sports 4 takeaways from the Bruins' comeback win over the Vegas Golden Knights https://t.co/Q56TjaQhGE https://t.co/CDKEBLM5j2 1 hour ago

BDCBruins

Boston.com Bruins News 4 takeaways from the Bruins' comeback win over the Vegas Golden Knights https://t.co/CbCMSReUv8 https://t.co/dpjBcmCIwW 1 hour ago

BostonDotCom

Boston.com 4 takeaways from the Bruins' comeback win over the Vegas Golden Knights https://t.co/mmsJN4JxeG https://t.co/yoGtfDhKhu 1 hour ago

NBCSBoston

NBC Sports Boston Talking Points from the #NHLBruins' 3-2 win over the Golden Knights from @HackswithHaggs 🏆David Krejci: bounces ba… https://t.co/GRXu6zfBFj 2 hours ago

carsua6

carlos raul suarez RT @Silvio_Nobre_: Bruins get past Golden Knights on Krejci goal in third https://t.co/z8PrIrrgyD via @nhl 4 hours ago

Silvio_Nobre_

Silvio J Nobre ❤🐯❤♿ Bruins get past Golden Knights on Krejci goal in third https://t.co/z8PrIrrgyD via @nhl 4 hours ago

robjannetty

rob jannetty Bruins get past Golden Knights on Krejci goal in third https://t.co/qNMvkpfCFQ via @NHLdotcom 6 hours ago


Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Boston Bruins - Game Highlights [Video]Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Boston Bruins - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Boston Bruins, 01/19/2020

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:39Published

Canadiens and Golden Knights settle it in a shootout [Video]Canadiens and Golden Knights settle it in a shootout

After two late goals by Vegas tied the game at 4, the Golden Knights and Canadiens would head to a shootout to decide who got the extra point

Credit: NHL     Duration: 04:08Published

