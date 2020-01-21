Global  

8 Indian tourists found dead at resort in Nepal

8 Indian tourists found dead at resort in Nepal
Nepal forms panel to probe death of Indian tourists

The Department of Tourism in Nepal on Tuesday formed a probe committee to investigate the death of...
8 Indian tourists die after falling unconscious at resort in central Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], Jan 21 (ANI): Eight Indian tourists, who were found unconscious at a resort in...
Nepal: 8 Indian tourists found dead at resort, suffocation likely cause [Video]Nepal: 8 Indian tourists found dead at resort, suffocation likely cause

Eight Indian tourists were found dead at a resort in Nepal.

