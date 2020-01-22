Guy Riding Snowmobile Collides With Wood Log and Flips While Falling on Ground 3 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Jukin Media - Duration: 00:12s - Published Guy Riding Snowmobile Collides With Wood Log and Flips While Falling on Ground This guy was riding a snowmobile. The vehicle was at high speed and he didn't realise that there was a wood log at the track's turn. His upper body collided with the log and he flipped over it falling on the ground covered with snow. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Guy Slams His Snowmobile On A Tree This guy was riding his snowmobile and trying to get out of a ravine. He revved the engine and lurched forward, running into a tree. Due to the impact, a lot of snow from the tree fell down on him... Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 00:29Published 1 week ago Snow Tubing Sledding Fail Mom slides into boy Occurred on January 21, 2020 / Syracuse, New York, USA Info from Licensor: "Mom and son (5-years old) out snow tubing in Syracuse, NY. Son goes down first and does not move. When his mom goes sliding.. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 01:25Published 2 weeks ago