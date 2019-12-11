Miracle Crash

Miraculous rescue on the twin bridges this weekend.

Take a look at the aftermath of this crash that left a woman pinned by a sem?

Truck... firefighters worked feverishly to rescue her from the twisted metal..... chief western kentucky bureau reporter erran huber spoke with first responders who helped pull the woman to safety.

"when we pulled up i was sure that this was just going to be a recovery."

But despite all odd?

Henderson firefighters found themselves rescuing 4?

Yea?old karletta joyne?

After her car was crushed underneath a semi truck saturday.

"about 3:30 in the morning, we were notified that a semi truck had collided with a vehicle on the northbound bridge going from henderson into indiana."

Joyner told firefighters that hecr car lost power and the engine died.

And when that truck collide?she was pinned inside underneath it.

Rescue crews' first task after shutting down the bridg?

Getting the car out.

Using tow trucks to lift it up.

"the trailer was fully loaded with auto parts.

They told me it was about 50 thousand pounds."

But once that car came out from under the tractor traile?

Firefighters' jobs weren't done yet.

They had to use these cutters to get her out.

"when i shined my light in her fac?

She screamed 'get me out of here.'

It kinda threw me a little bit there.

Like i said, i was expecting a recover?not a rescue."

She was taken by ambulance to the hospital for her injuries after she was able to escap?where she is continuing to recover.

But while for these firefighter?

It's another day on the job.

That's what we're all here for.

To try to make a difference in people's lives.

In this cas?

Even the professionals are amazed that joyner was able to beat the odds.

After the scene is over, we all kinda step back.

We're just people too.

We just try to look back and thin?

Man, it's amazing she was able to survive.

Erran huber