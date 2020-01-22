Bracy's Cafe

"live at five" c1 >> we're with brett and he's dishing out the marked potatoes and mike is saying more.

>> he asked me if i wanted butter on my mashed potatoes and i said of course >> >> i think potatoes are my weakness.

>> we make our own.

We don't use the instant kind at all.

And the secret.

>> the secret to making the good mashed potato.

Making sure they're completely mashed.

>> don't forget to boil your potatoes all the way.

My poor children.

Man, one time they were crunching and it didn't go very well.

Just want to make sure they're done.

>> you've got to cook them all the way.

>> i'm talking to jodie.

>> i'm sorry.

Brett knows what he's doing.

What are we making today?

>> this is our monday special.

We do chicken and noodles.

We take a couple whole fire chickens, put them in a roaster.

Put celery and onion and garlic and carrots, black pepper over the chicken and we fill the roaster almost to the top with water.

And set the temperature on 450 degrees.

Let them cook for an hour and a half and debone the chicken.

Then, we drain off the stock from the chickens cooking.

Throw away the onions issue the celery.

Throw away the garlic, keep the carrots and debone the chicken.

Take your noodles, whether homemade.

Put them in there until they're done.

Take your meat and carrots.

Dump that inside your broth.

You're going to add we make so much, we add two cups of starch to it.

Corn starch.

But you're going to have corn starch.

So it's not soupy and of course we make our mashed potatoes and pour the end product over the top.

>> i will just take a bite.

And serve it with a dinner roll.

>> so, you make a lot.

I mean your proportions are huge when you're down there making it.

>> you never know who is going to walk in the door.

It might be mike bracciano.

You have to have food there.

>> and then you know, we cook for like on average about 50 people for lunch.

So, it's quite a lot.

>> you probably have regulars that come from chicken and noodles.

>> we do.

For every day of specials.

>> they come in.

>> what is your daily on tuesday out of curiosity?

>> hot beef, open faced sandwiches, green beans.

>> and we occasionally switch that out with chicken fried steak.

>> that sounds really good.

>> how long do you let this cook for?

>> well, once you have boiled the noodles and everything.

It's ready to go.

>> you put all your meat and everything.

Just chicken up the broth and it's ready to serve.

Really if you're working with are four or five, really easy to do.

Pretty quick.

Unless you're cutting you're own noodles.

That process -- >> which i did for my first time.

This thanksgiving.

Very interesting.

>> no they turned out wonderful.

>> and did you drive >> >> >> that's best.

>> all right.

Noodles wh c1 welcome back.

Mike is in heaven.

Wow.

>> i think they're really good too.

>> great on a cold winter day.

>> yes.

Tomorrow you know is the weigh in for pound plunge.

>> i did not know that.

So, uh-huh.

Lots of people in st.

Joe are trying to behave.

>> i cannot participate in that because i'm always eating.

>> well yeah.

>> when you have this round you all the tile.

>> it's hard not to.

It is.

When we first started, doing cinnamon rolls, i gained 30 pounds.

You have to try them.

>> you try them before you put them in.

>> took me four years to get it off.

>> it always goes on so quick.

>> takes forever to get off.

>> but chicken and noodled today.

>> 505 francis downtown.

7:30 to 2:00.

>> mike.

>> what is your favorite?

>> meat loaf thursday.

Friday is chile.

>> mike, what do you think out of all those days?

>> monday, tuesday, probably wednesday, thursday and friday.

>> so every day.

>> every day.

Well, we know where to find brett, he's at bracey's cafe.