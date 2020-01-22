Global  

MLK Day at Miller Park

MLK Day at Miller ParkChattanooga's Martin Luther King Day march.
Gathered at miller park for the last day of martin luther king's celebration week in the city of chattanooga.

Several organizations and community officials stood side by side, ready to march in honor of legacy dr. king left behind.

News 12 joeli poole has more on today's event.

Erskine oglesby "keep bringing people together to appreciate each other, to love each other, and to know that we are one.

We can only be as great a city as we are, together."

Dr. martin luther king jr left a powerful legacy throughout the united states.

Chuck fleischman "it's a legacy of love, a legacy of peace.

It's a legacy of unity and equality."

Even in chattanooga, tennessee.

Today the city hosted its 50th annual mlk day parade, starting at the boulevard that bears dr. king's name.

Oglesby "bring the communtiy together and celebrate the great work and legacy o dr. martin luther king.

And to remember that although we have come along way but we still have a long way to go and this march is indignative that we move those efforts forward."

The march featured several organizations, schools, and community officials.

Some organizations decided to march, to not only honor dr. king but also raise awareness to something they're fighting for.

Russell "doing a fight for 15 campaign and that's in the spirit of dr. martin luther king, to get living wage for all workers."

Though dr. king died 52 years ago, his famous "i have a dream speech" continues to inspire people everywhere.

Norwood "i watched footage of his old clips, especially his 'i have a dream speech'.

It inspired me, you know what i'm saying , to come out here and support it."

Councilmen oglesby says coming together as a community for dr. martin luther king day shouldn't stop here.

Oglesby " i want to make sure people understand that it's not over yet.

That it's an ever evolving activity and we




