DWYM: Printer Ink costs

Consumer Reports Magazine said home printers are like razor blades, companies take a loss on them to lock you into buying more cartridges.

HP responded to the criticism by saying, &quot;Original HP ink and toner cartridges delivest eh best possible printing experience.

We make significant investments in R&amp;D each year to provide the highest levels of print quality.
