"Blue Monday"

'Blue Monday'Is the day dubbed "Blue Monday" fact or fiction?
Today á the third monday of january á has been dubbed "blue monday."

While research hasn't proved there is one day more depressing than all the others... this time of year is known for longer days of darkness..

Along with colder and gloomier weather.

Diana frich says she and her kids will build snow forts..

Sled..

Or have snowball fights to beat back the blues.xxx &lt;it makes it hard, it makes the days longer, but we try to just stay active and remember that it's all about your feelings and the mindset that you have.

> while there may not be real scientific evidence backing up "blue monday"..

The winter blues, more clinically known as seasonal affective disorder has been proven.

The most difficult months for people in the uá s tend to be in january and february but that improves with the arrival of spring.



It's Not Just You: 'Blue Monday' Said To Be Most Depressing Day Of The Year

So-called "Blue Monday" falls on the third Monday in January, and is said to be the most depressing...
Blue Monday is NOT real according to mental health experts

If you believe in it, Blue Monday is just the other side of the weekend and for many can be the most...
What Is 'Blue Monday' And Does It Really Exist?

As if we needed any more reason to ruminate over life's daily plights, today (January 20) is Blue Monday -- the third Monday of January, which is rumored to be the most depressing day of the year. But..

Feeling Down Today? It May Just Be A Case Of 'Blue Monday'

So-called "Blue Monday" falls on the third Monday in January, said to be the most depressing day of the year - but some New Yorkers aren't too sure. CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

