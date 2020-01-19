Today á the third monday of january á has been dubbed "blue monday."

While research hasn't proved there is one day more depressing than all the others... this time of year is known for longer days of darkness..

Along with colder and gloomier weather.

Diana frich says she and her kids will build snow forts..

Sled..

Or have snowball fights to beat back the blues.xxx <it makes it hard, it makes the days longer, but we try to just stay active and remember that it's all about your feelings and the mindset that you have.

> while there may not be real scientific evidence backing up "blue monday"..

The winter blues, more clinically known as seasonal affective disorder has been proven.

