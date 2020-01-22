People invited to funeral of Oklahoma veteran with no family

RETIRED AIR FORCE VETERAN...EDWARD VEILLEUX... PASSED AWAY THIS MONTHAT AGE 65.

HIS FUNERAL ISTOMORROW MORNING AT 11... ATFORT SILL NATIONAL CEMETERYIN ELGIN.

HE HAS NO KNOWNFAMILY TO ATTEND.

VEILLEUXJOINED THE AIR FORCE IN19-78 AND WAS ASSIGNED TO ABASE IN COLORADO WHERE HEWENT UP THE RANKS.

HERETIRED IN 2005... AS ASENIOR MASTERSERGEANT.