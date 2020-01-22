Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > People invited to funeral of Oklahoma veteran with no family

People invited to funeral of Oklahoma veteran with no family

Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Duration: 00:26s - Published < > Embed
People invited to funeral of Oklahoma veteran with no familyPeople invited to funeral of Oklahoma veteran with no family
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

People invited to funeral of Oklahoma veteran with no family

RETIRED AIR FORCE VETERAN...EDWARD VEILLEUX... PASSED AWAY THIS MONTHAT AGE 65.

HIS FUNERAL ISTOMORROW MORNING AT 11... ATFORT SILL NATIONAL CEMETERYIN ELGIN.

HE HAS NO KNOWNFAMILY TO ATTEND.

VEILLEUXJOINED THE AIR FORCE IN19-78 AND WAS ASSIGNED TO ABASE IN COLORADO WHERE HEWENT UP THE RANKS.

HERETIRED IN 2005... AS ASENIOR MASTERSERGEANT.NEXT AT 10 - ITS A TOOL




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Brother of veteran with no known family found [Video]Brother of veteran with no known family found

Brother of veteran with no known family found

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 00:45Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.