Gov. Stitt appoints Creek County associate district judge

ASSOCIATE DISTRICT JUDGE FORCREEK COUNTY.FARRIS HAS SERVED AS ACAREER PROSECUTOR WITH THECREEK AND OKFUSKEE COUNTYDISTRICT ATTORNEY'S OFFICEFOR 20 YEARS.

FARRISGRADUATED WITH HIGHESTHONORS FROM THE UNIVERSITYOF TULSA... COLLEGE OFLAW... IN 1999.

CREEKCOUNTY IS IN THE 24THJUDICIAL DISTRICT, WHICHINCLUDES CREEK, OKFUSKEE ANDOKMULGEE COUNTIES.




