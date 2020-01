ASL at ORU

A SOON-TO-BE COLLEGESTUDENT... WORRIES ABOUT THEFUTURE OF AMERICAN SIGNLANGUAGE... AT ORAL ROBERTSUNIVERSITY.

THE A-S-LCLASS... ISN'T CONSIDERED ASA LANGUAGE CREDIT... FORSTUDENTS WHO TAKE IT.THAT'S WHERE TARA LUSTER'SCONCERNS SPARK.

SHE TURNEDTO 2 WORKS FOR YOU'S SIERRAPIZARRO.TARA LUSTER HAS PROGRESSIVEHEARING LOSS.

IT'S MILDRIGHT NOW... BUT SHE WORRIESFEWER STUDENTS WILL CONSIDERTAKING A-S-L AT O- R-U...BECAUSE THEY DON'T GET THOSELANGUAGE CREDITS FOR IT.LUSTER: "The fingerspelling, it spells Jenks."A-S-L -- THE LANGUAGE FORTHOSE WHO CAN'T FULLY SPEAKOR HEAR... LIKE TARA LUSTER.SHE'S A SENIOR AT JENKS HIGHSCHOOL... AND THE PRESIDENTOF THE AMERICAN SIGNLANGUAGE CLUB.luster: "ASL is veryexpressive.

The facialexpressions are everything."LUSTER'S PLAN IS TO ATTENDORAL ROBERTS UNIVERSITY INTHE FALL.

ASIDE FROMGRADUATING... HER NEW GOALIS TO GET THE SCHOOL TO MAKEA CHANGE.TARA LUSTER: "I'm losing myhearing and it'sprogressive.

I don't know ifI will ever be considereddeaf, but I'm still part ofthat community." IF SHE EVERBECOMES DEAF... SHE HOPESTHE PEOPLE AROUND HER HAVETHE CHANCE TO LEARN A-S-L.LUSTER: "It is so in-depth.They have their own vocab,grammar, syntax, it'scompletely separate fromEnglish, entirely.

It'shurtful to me." LUSTER FOUNDOUT O-R-U DOESN'T CONSIDERA-S-L AS A FOREIGN LANGUAGE.WE ASKED O-R-U ABOUT IT.THEY WEREN'T ABLE TO DO ANON- CAMERA INTERVIEW... BUTDID SEND US A RESPONSE FROMTHE PROVOST.

IT SAYS... INPART... A-S-L HAS ALWAYSBEEN OFFERED FOR CREDIT.

THEQUESTION OF IT AS A FOREIGNLANGUAGE IS AN EVOLVINGDISCUSSION AT MANYUNIVERSITIES... INCLUDINGO-R-U.

LUSTER REMAINSHOPEFUL... HANDS WILL KEEPMOVING FOR A-S-L IN TULSA.BOTH O-R-U AND TARA LUSTERWILL MEET THIS THURSDAY TOFURTHER DISCUSS HERCONCERNS.

WE'LL KEEP YOUPOSTED.

I'M SIERRA PIZARRO.2 WORKS FOR YOU.