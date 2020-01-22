Victim identified in deadly workplace accident

At 6" the family of a creswell man is mourning tonight after their loved one was killed on the job.

Stephen smith was killed while working on the delta highway beltline interchange.

Stephen smith was killed while working on the delta highway beltline interchange.

Matt o-dot officials say this project has been on hold since smith's death on saturday morning.

But they say work will resume friday night and are urging drivers to stay alert in the construction zone.

Con o'connor, the president for hamilton construction, tells me smith was a truck driver and had been with company for nearly 10 years.

He says smith was a great guy who loved his family and was loved at the company.

Smith, who was in his his early 60's was killed after first responders say he was caught between an excavator and a barrier near the interchange on saturday just before 11 a-m.

David brown is a plumber working at the crescent view village apartments in north eugene.

He tells me smith's death served as a reminder hat he and others are always need to think safety first.

Wear your safety gear, and just awareness to keep an eye out on everything and kind of keep your head on swivel because it could be one second and it could change your life.

Drivers can expect lane closures in both directions of the beltline near delta highway through the weekend.

O-dot also says pilot cars will also be used as the equipment is moved in and out of the construction zone.

O'connor says they are working to make sure the job site is in a safe condition.

He also tells me they are cooperating fully with investigators as they look into smith's death.

He says this is the company's first workplace fatality in their 82 year history.

