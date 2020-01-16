Global  

STD 4pm

STD 4pm
STD 4pm

Transmitted diseases on the rise in butte county.

Good evening..

I'm debbie cobb..

Thanks for joing us..

The number of s.t.d.

Cases is considerably higher than the rest of the state..

Action news now reporter kristian lopez is live at chico state..

Kristian spoke with students today..

I did - they tell me they're being extra careful - public health officials say cases of syphilis in butte county are*four time* higher than the rest of the state.

Public health communications manager, lisa almageur says that data shows butte county also has high rates of chlamyida and gonorrea.

Almaguer says they are seeing an increase in stds in many ages, but specifically women in their 20s and 30s.

Chico state students i spoke with today say they try to get tested regularly.

"i'm definitely not surprised, i do get tested every time i get a blood test at the doctors office, it's a routine they do, it's really nice, i would just say get tested and don't be lazy."

Due to the high rates-- the butte county public health department has launched a campaign to raise awareness of sexually transmitted diseases.

The message is "talk-test-treat."

The campaign focuses on the importance of regular s-t-d testing.

Almaguer says testing is confidential, quick, simple and usually inexpensive.

Live at chico state kristian lopez action news now, coverage you can count on.

### butte county received a 75- thousand dollar grant..

And health officials say we can expect to see wellness and prevention billboards at bus stops and at your doctor's offices.

### we




