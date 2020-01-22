Washington gun legislation hearing - bill breakdown from Jamison Keefover

Not over gun rights were a big discussion today... with virginia calling for a state of emergency because of a huge pro-gun rally at their state capitol.

But it was also a big subject in olympia.

Guns, gun bans, and second amendment rights were a big topic on martin luther king day.

President trump tweeted this... i will never allow our great second amendment to go unprotected, not even a little bit.

Across the u-s... people gathering for rallies for and against new gun legislation as state lawmakers continued the spring 2020 session.

In washington - several people gathering in olympia to discuss several bills proposed by attorney general bob ferguson - and for the first time ever - backed by governor inslee.

During a public comment period - some people talked about the horrors of mass school shootings and others talking about second amendment rights and protection.

(" ") there is a laundry list of proposed gun laws in washington... ferguson is going after so-called assault weapons mainly but voters have to keep in mind - the several proposed bills have to make it through the legislative process... starting from introductions - all the way to inslee's desk.

Many of the bills will fall short of that finish line.

There are some to look out for though.

House bill 2241 - this is a ban on so called assault style weapons.

So this is going to include a-k 47, a-r 15... but it also bans what they're calling in the bill copycat weapons.

Including weapons with features that they say make them assault style weapons... and in the bill - there are a lot of weapons that would qualify.

It is important to note - the bill is not retro active... so if you already have a weapon that would be banned after this 3 goes into effect, you don't have to give it up to the government.

Next is - senate bill 6077..

This is also something attorney general, bob ferguson has pushed for.

It would ban the sale, purchase, manufacture, and distribution of high capacity magazines.

In the bill text - the definition of the magazines is quote... an ammunition feeding device with the capacity to accept more than 10 rounds of ammunition.

This also is not retroactive - so you're not giving up what you already own.

This next bill - house bill 2467 - is actually backed by both democrats and republicans... and was not proposed by bob ferguson.

The bill would create a centralized background check system ran by the washington state patrol.

It would cost about $10 million per year in operating costs.

But it would be paid for every year through about a 19-dollar fee per background check - making it a self sufficient system.

Republican lawmakers like that it wouldn't pull money from the government or tax payers... and democrats say a central system for background checks is needed.

