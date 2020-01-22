Global  

36th annual March and Ecumenical Service held in Utica

36th annual March and Ecumenical Service held in UticaThe event was to honor Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The man who led the u-s civil rights movement, starting in the mid-1950s.... is honored today in services across the country and here at home.

Doctor martin luther king junior day is intended as a day of service, tonight was the 36th march and ecumenical service at our lady of lourdes church in utica.

The service pays tribute to the great civil rights leader.

Around 's prayers and ed out for the service...which is organized by the oneida county martin luther king jr. committee.

"it involves several different faiths we invite different faith leaders to come and do different parts of the program there's prayers and tributes and messages.

This is really important for us in the commuinity to remind us of martin luther king's work and the work does need to continue and it's an inspirational event to remind usd to continue the work."

Prior




