At least 10 killed in two days of violent protests across Iraq

Police fired tear gas and rubber bullets to try to disperse stone-throwing youth.



Tweets about this Latif Baloch RT @PakArmedlover: #EndianDemocracyExposed @TheTeamPatriots Thousands of people have been arrested, and at least 23 people have been kille… 11 minutes ago ایسل نور #EndianDemocracyExposed @TheTeamPatriots Thousands of people have been arrested, and at least 23 people have been… https://t.co/smMKH2t94T 19 minutes ago ایسل نور #EndianDemocracyExposed @TheTeamPatriots Thousands of people have been arrested, and at least 23 people have been… https://t.co/zLGK8mAkVK 21 minutes ago پٹاخہ💥🔥 RT @ali_awwan: #EndianDemocracyExposed Thousands of people have been arrested, and at least 23 people have been killed in the last 10 days,… 32 minutes ago Masood Ahmad Gondal RT @Bilqees28399758: Thousands of people have been arrested, and at least 23 people have been killed in the last 10 days, as police tried t… 43 minutes ago Azadah RT @ParvanehSv: @tparsi Politicians lie everywhere. At least US didn’t injure its own people. Iran, for which you lobby, killed 1500 of its… 51 minutes ago Hassan Balouch The Chinese city of Wuhan is rushing to build a new hospital within six days to treat patients of the coronavirus t… https://t.co/k581uRtLdT 1 hour ago Parvaneh @tparsi Politicians lie everywhere. At least US didn’t injure its own people. Iran, for which you lobby, killed 150… https://t.co/kmxCPEzRjR 2 hours ago