SPACEX TEST

SPACEX TESTSPACEX TEST
SPACEX TEST

We come back.

On sunday.

As part of the mission?

Spac?x intentionally destroyed one of its rockets?

Mimicking an emergency escape shortly after liftoff.

A falcon nine rocket blasted off as normal?

But just after a minute into its supersonic flight?

The dragon crew capsule rocket engines deliberately shut down?

And the booster tumbled out of control in a giant fireball.

You might ask yourself why an explosion is considered a good thing.

The flight was a test of the rocket's "abort" function to eject astronauts safely in the event of an emergency.

The capsule reached an altitude of about 27 miles before parachuting into the ocean to bring the nin?

Minute test flight to an end.

The mission is being the last major test before spac?

X puts two astronauts on board.



Recent related videos from verified sources

SpaceX astronaut capsule splashes down after rocket failure test [Video]SpaceX astronaut capsule splashes down after rocket failure test

Elon Musk's SpaceX simulated a successful emergency landing on Sunday in a dramatic test of a crucial abort system on an unmanned astronaut capsule, a major milestone for the company in its quest to..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:41Published

SpaceX Crew Dragon Completes Emergency Escape Test For 1st Astronaut Mission [Video]SpaceX Crew Dragon Completes Emergency Escape Test For 1st Astronaut Mission

SpaceX intentionally blew up a rocket to simulate a situation in which the launch is cut short, triggering the crew of the Dragon spacecraft to bail from the rocket.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:33Published

