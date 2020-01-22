USF MLK Day of Service

Plenty of people had the day off, but many others used this martin luther king jr. day as a day on for community service.

University of saint francis students and faculty went to various locations in fort wayne to offer a helping hand in the civil rights leader's honor.fox 55's jentill neal tells us how the service done in the summit city is going beyond the state lines.

Jentill?brianna, seeing how doctor martin luther king jr. was about bringing people of different backgrounds together- students went to a local store that's all about that and helping those in need.

Take a look at how they helped friends of the third world here in fort wayne.

Marian waltz is the manager of the third world shoppe where she's surrounded by volunteers during business hours- volunteers is what keeps the business running.> 21:52:59-21:53:09"i've been a volunteer for 46 years.

I work for room and board.

One of the nice things about volunteering here is the variety."on this martin luther luther king junior day she's getting help from students from university of saint francis.

They're helping with inventory as well as getting their service news letters out into the community.

<marian 21:50:33-21:50:39"this is for a non profit group in michigan called corner, shower, and laundry.

They provide exactly that for the homeless."they met this non profit group through another called clean water for the world.clean water for the world provides a water filtration system that can be easily built, and they provide clean water to children who could never go to school because of illness from unclean water.students kaitlynn jester and becca cochoran say it's great having everyone come together to help those in need.> 21:56:21-21:56:35"it's been a cool opportunity to not take the day off to change our mindset to using that to help other people.

It's been fun.

We've been able to talk to each other and meet new people here and just get to see what the organization does."

Cochoran says this is their first time volunteering for the national day of service.

There were more than 10 locations to volunteer with, but here, they're joining people they probably would have never crossed paths with.

21:56:58-21:56:58"meeting new people, new classmates."

There will be more opportunities to meet people.

University of saint francis has a week of activities planned around the civil rights leader.tomorrow's event is movie night where barry and selma will be shown on campus.

Reporting live jentill neal fox 55 news.

We will have a full list of those week events on wfft dot com.